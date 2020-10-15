The show must go on but in a radically altered way
The coronavirus pandemic is now close to eight months and counting, and sport has not been spared, particularly in Asia, with many events getting canned.
Since May, global competitions have resumed, with the National Football League (NFL) the last to get under way last month as the previous campaign ended at the outset of the crisis.
