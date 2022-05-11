The promising Royal Aussie can go one better

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(2) JURY DUTY makes the most appeal on exposed form. She should lead home those with experience.

(4) FUTURE CONTRACT and (5) JEWLRAY need not be special to make their presence felt on debut. The comments regarding their chances are positive.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) ROYAL AUSSIE was a promising second on debut. The colt rates as the one to beat.

(8) PORT LOUIS caught the eye last time despite his inexperience. Gelded, he should make his presence felt.

(1) ALMAS TOWER, (6) LANDINGONTHEMOON and (10) RED WILLIAM are capable of improving with a run under their belt.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) BUSY LIZZIE and (4) DEFINING MOMENT made pleasing debuts over a similar trip at Durbanville. Busy Lizzie fared better from an inside draw but there was not much between the pair at the line. Considering Defining Moment was drawn on the other side of the course and slowly away, the tables could be turned.

(5) DISTINCTION, (8) FUN ZONE and (12) LOVE IS A ROSE are closely matched on the form of their track-and-trip meeting. They can improve to have a say.

Respect any support for the well-bred newcomers (6) EVERLASTING and (7) FLYING FIRST.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(12) HORSEY and (13) KAPUZINER get weight from all as two-year-olds. They should improve with the step-up in distance. Preference is Horsey on riding arrangements and an inside gate.

(9) GEOPOLITICAL was returning from a lengthy layoff when finishing ahead of (10) ROBERT BURNS, (2) STATE OF SHOCK and (1) MASTERFUL GUY over this track and trip last time. He will go close with improved fitness.

(3) GLOBAL MOVEMENT ran in the same race, staying on well after a tardy start. He would have tightened up, too, and have a say.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(8) PERILLA was an improved second last time, despite a slipped saddle, when stepping up to this distance. She could build on that.

(4) SHORT SHARP SHOCK also adopted front-running tactics when second over further at her last start. She also has a strong chance.

(3) SENHORA VICTORIA caught the eye when finishing behind Short Sharp Shock and is weighted to reverse that form.

(5) AIR OF ROYALTY, (7) TOUCH OF GRACE and (9) QUICKSTEP are likely improvers who could stake a claim, too.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) DOUBLE CHARGE wore blinkers when winning his only start over 1,000m. A return to this trip, with the headgear refitted, is likely to bring about another bold bid.

(1) ROD THE MOD would have tightened up after a pleasing comeback run in better company. He is one of a strong team from Paul Reeves' yard.

(5) SKIDOO had excuses last start. He is capable of playing a role at this level in receipt of weight from his rivals.

(6) TRIVIAL MATTER will relish a return to this trip and take home a cheque.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) PARISIENNE GIRL was left with too much to do when beaten by two lengths by (1) TREASURE HUNT (2kg worse off) over 1,400m in her second run after a rest last time. The step-up to 1,600m should suit and she could turn the tables in her peak outing.

(2) ACADEMIC GOLD could pose the biggest threat to those rivals. (8) JUST POWER, (9) HAMMIE'S FAN and (10) COSTA SMERALDA could get into the picture with their light load.