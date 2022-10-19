The NBA's secret weapon for winning fans in Japan: Rakuten

NEW YORK – On a recent Sunday afternoon, a basketball fan in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey took his seat for a pre-season National Basketball Association (NBA) game in a sold-out arena. This would have been unremarkable if not for the fact the game was taking place 5,000 miles (8,047 km) away from American shores and the Cavaliers were not even part of it.

The 2022 NBA Japan Games were a marketing executive’s dream, mobilising fans and wallets and further marrying the league’s brand with the sport’s growing popularity internationally. Scores of people packed in to watch a pair of pre-season games between the Washington Wizards – featuring Rui Hachimura, one of two Japanese players in the NBA – and the reigning champions Golden State Warriors. The crowd went nuts anytime Hachimura touched the ball.

All of it were organised by the NBA and Rakuten Group Inc., a Japanese e-commerce giant that has been leveraging its sponsorship of the Warriors to build name recognition in the US. The company signed up with the team in 2017 at a cost of US$20 million (S$28.4 million) a year. That deal featured a logo patch on players’ jerseys and a partnership around merchandising. Rakuten and the Warriors renewed and expanded their pact in May – excellent timing because the team won the championship a month later. The Japan Games ran from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry said at a press conference ahead of the games that the Warriors were “excited to play in front of our Japanese fans and hopefully make some new ones”.

One of those fans was Korean rapper Suga from the boy-band BTS, who was gifted Curry’s sneakers afterwards.

The success of Rakuten’s deal with the Warriors comes as China, a top global focus for the NBA, continues to impose strict pandemic restrictions. Africa and India are also international priorities, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said at the CAA World Congress of Sports in October.

Rakuten says its brand recognition in the US has grown to almost 70 per cent from 23 per cent over the five years it has been working with Golden State. Its choice of NBA team also was not by accident. The company’s regional headquarters is in Silicon Valley and executives say investing in the Warriors has been a big plus for recruitment and employee satisfaction.

“We have one of the most global and diverse fan bases around the world of any sports property,” the NBA’s Tatum said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Monday. He credited the success of international players in driving interest in the league around the world.

Rakuten previously sponsored pre-season games in Japan in 2019. Before that, the last time the NBA played in Japan was 2003. Ticket sales in 2022 were about 40 per cent higher than they were for the 2019 games and on-site merchandise sales were the highest ever for an NBA Global Games event, the company said.

“There are 6 million NBA fans here in Japan, of which one in six is a Warriors fan,” said Brandon Schneider, Golden State’s president and chief operating officer. “Warriors are the biggest team in the country and Rakuten gets credit for that. No question.”

The recent games were the first time either the Warriors or the Wizards had played in Japan. The 2019 Japan Games featured the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

The Warriors kicked off their season on Tuesday with a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. BLOOMBERG