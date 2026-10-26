The greatest female athlete in the world is from Asia. Her name is An Se-young

On Sunday evening, late into October, I asked my mother, 93, to take a peek at the finest female athlete in the world right now. My mother can recite the life of Roger Federer like a memorised poem, but this woman she’d never seen. A lot of people haven’t and that’s just weird and sad and part of the lopsided story of sport.

How absurd in a connected world to be so gifted yet so invisible. To walk down a street in the Western world and probably not be recognised. A case of greatness disguised and genius unsung. In fact when An Se-young won again on Oct 25, edging towards history, there was no mention of her in the over 50 stories in The Guardian’s online sports page.