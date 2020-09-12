The Gold CHest can be found in Race 9

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Super Winner has some ability. He just might be able to roll forward and pinch this small contest. 3 Dollar Reward won back-to-back contests over this course and distance last term. 7 Super Kin caught the eye in a recent trial for his first-up task. Strong booking of four-time champion jockey Zac Purton. 5 Handsome Rebel will likely play catch me if you can from the draw under Karis Teetan.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

4 Bundle Of Energy is unlucky not to be a winner already. If he brings his best to the race, he is the one to beat under Purton. 5 Galaxy Emperor has taken his time to acclimatise. But, based on a recent trial, he might just be ready to piece it all together. 7 Fire And Gold really hit his straps at the end of last season. He's going to challenge this bunch if he has held his condition. 11 Bravery And Power has had the benefit of one run, which should hold him in good stead for this.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 Star Present caught the eye in a recent trial. He might be able to catch a few of these flat-footed. 2 Fortune Happiness tallied a hat-trick of wins at his first three starts last term. He warrants respect. 1 Eight Trigrams got off the mark nicely last start. He gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) claim from apprentice Jerry Chau. 3 Super Alliances, a course-and-distance winner, is next best.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

4 Soccer Master is looking for his third consecutive win. He remains in Class 5, which is in his favour. He's ready to continue his ascent up the ratings on his latest trial. 6 Shinealot is racing well, albeit without winning. He's capable of a victory. 2 Adonis has had the benefit of one run. He grabbed third that day. With fitness on his side, he is expected to run a bold race. 7 Galaxy Racer gets the services of Joao Moreira. He can figure with the right run.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

6 Apex Top moved well in his latest trial on the grass at Sha Tin. He's first-up over a mile but, with the good draw, he can test this lot. 3 Regency Master is looking for back-to-back wins. He's drawn to get the right run under Purton. He gets every chance, if he is good enough to win. 8 Family Leader is consistent, with two runner-up efforts from his last three tries. He's worth including. 9 Wonder Express slots in light with only 119lb. He's also favoured by the draw.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

1 Sonic Fighter steps down to Class 4, after struggling in Class 3. This contest appears more than suitable and he has Purton aboard. 2 King's Race made all the running impressively early on last season. From the good gate, he gets an excellent chance to do the same. 12 Bulletproof has slipped to a competitive mark. He gets a nice draw. With no weight on his back, he bears close watching. 6 Gallant Crown rattled into second last start, turning his form around in the process, after two mediocre finishes. He can figure.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 Enshrined grabbed a close-up second last start over this course and distance. He gets in with a light weight on his back. From the good draw with a positive ride, he can take this out. 1 Will Power soared up the ranks last season, when shooting from Class 4 to Class 2 in seven runs. He deserves respect, although he has shown signs of reaching his ceiling in Hong Kong. 2 Elite Patch does his best on the dirt. He's consistent. He warrants respect with the booking of Purton. 3 Silver Fig is a classy customer who is looking for back-to-back wins. He won't be too far away.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 Sky Field returns following a dazzling win at his final appearance last season. He's a talent on the rise. If he manages to replicate a similar turn of foot against this bunch, this race is his to lose. 9 Moeraki is much better than his form suggests. With a clean run, he can be competitive. He caught the eye at the trials. 1 Inner Flame is looking for his fifth win at just his sixth start. This may look a tough, first-up assignment, but he possesses some quality. 2 Smart Leader, a runner-up last start, is next best.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

4 Gold Chest scored impressively first-up last term. He can do it again. He steps out over 1,000m this time, but his past performances over the distance suggest that it won't be a problem. 8 Multimillion loves the course and distance. He is another who won at his first run last campaign. He rarely runs a bad race. He is going to find himself in the finish against this bunch. 2 Hong Kong Win has crafted an impressive record of 11 top-three finishes from 14 starts, with four successes. Moreira remains. This contest looks a suitable starting point for his 2020/21 campaign. 14 Team Spirit has the runs on the board. He is capable of being competitive enough.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

13 So We Joy still appears to have a number of ratings points to climb. He was slowly away in a recent trial, but still managed to close off nicely. With that under his belt, he should be forward enough to win. 2 Star Of Yuen Long finished second in a recent trial. He's a talent. With the inside gate, he should be able to fight out the finish. 12 Chairman Lo mixes his form. But, on his day, he's solid. With the light weight, he should be able to finish off strongly. 6 Craig's Star is better than his record suggests. He might be worth a small each-way play, if he manages to be a big price.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club