The free-flowering magic of Joseph Schooling, Steve Smith and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Whoever created and named an orchid Dendrobium Joseph Schooling, describing it as "a robust and free-flowering hybrid" was onto something.

Many people have tried to analyse and explain Schooling's pre-eminence in the pool, and even his own mother, May, suggested that 10 per cent of it is talent, the rest is hard graft and training.

We might suspect that Sassy Mama May was being modest over the family heritage. The genes are handed down from his dad, Colin, who hurdled, played water polo and softball - and the inspiration of emulating Joseph's great-uncle Lloyd Valberg, who was Singapore's first Olympian, in high jump back in 1948.

Mums usually know best. The ability to flower is, deep down, in the core of the competitor themselves. The true greats defy being categorised as products of nature or nurture.

I know little about growing orchids, and a lifetime in sports tells me the scientists will always struggle to define what makes sporting genius.

We in England are on the receiving end of another phenomenal over-achiever, one Steve Smith. He's the chap who came into bat for Australia in the first Ashes Test last week and, with the sound of falling timber all around him, rescued the Aussies from 122-8. Smith batted on and on and on.

He outscored England on his own. England, basking in the glory of the cricket World Cup title less than a month previously, lost the first Ashes Test by 251 runs - Smith scored 144 in his first innings and 142 in his second.

At least England, the home of cricket, has worked out when Smith is likely to fall. Get him in the 140s, even if his combined scores add up to more than the winning margin.

The experts lined up to anoint him the best since Donald Bradman, the Australian who was knighted for the damage he inflicted upon England way back in the 1930s. Quite how comparisons can be made, given that you would have to be close to a centurion to have seen and formed an opinion of "The Don", eludes me.

More relevant comparisons might be Sachin Tendulkar or Brian Lara. Or, as the Times of India argued this week, Smith is running neck and neck with Virat Kohli as the world's two master batsmen.

Yet Smith did not set out to be a batsman. When he was nine, the age at which Schooling forged his childhood ambition, Smith practised spin bowling in his backyard.

It was when he was on the threshold of manhood that Smith was told he might not make it as a professional leg spinner. So what does a boy besotted with cricket do? He goes away and transforms himself into a batsman.

That, perhaps, explains his unorthodox stance, his stroke play, his stubbornness. To this day, he practises for an unhealthy amount of time, getting his wife to throw balls at him in the nets if no-one else will hang around to match his obsessiveness.

Obsessive, and quirky. Before every ball, he twitches, fidgets and tucks at his apparel like a bear scratching himself.

His technique is not something coaches would, or could, advocate. It is as unique to Smith as the maverick style of football is to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

When you are 1.95m and stringy like Ibrahimovic, it is ridiculous to reach your foot up into the air perpendicular to your shoulder and swivel and shoot in the same moment.

Ridiculous to do what they do. Ridiculous to be so balanced, and to have the eye and imagination to score a goal or a run with such imagination or instinct.

They cannot explain it, but experts would never attempt to coach it. Watch Smith at the batting crease and, even if you never followed cricket, you can appreciate that he "sees" the ball earlier than any other player.

You can literally observe him adjust his body, maybe his mind, so that whether a ball is spun towards him at 60kmh, or hurled at his body at 145kmh, he decides where to dispatch it beyond the fielders.

And, like Schooling in the pool, like Ibrahimovic on the field, like I suppose Muhammad Ali in his prime, they possess something that is not in any coaching manual.

Some of it is God-given. Some comes through the family environment. And some, like the Dendrobium Joseph Schooling, combine vigour and free-flowering magic that it is foolish to question.

Just admire while it lasts.