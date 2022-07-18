ST Full-time Report: The cult of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp | SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 16

Dear ST reader,

the best content from The Straits Times sports desk is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening.

What a weekend of action we've had, particularly at the Sports Hub. More than 50,000 fans were at the National Stadium to watch Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they beat Crystal Palace in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy. Hearing You'll Never Walk Alone live was pretty special.

And, while Loh Kean Yew fell short of winning the Singapore Open, there was still plenty of drama at the Indoor Stadium as Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and P. V. Sindhu won the men's and women's singles titles.

Lastly, the Singapore Premier League title race continues to be a fascinating one, with Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata locked in a see-saw battle. Check out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

Thank you for subscribing and see you next week.