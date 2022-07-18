ST Full-time Report: The cult of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp | SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 16

Dear ST reader,
What a weekend of action we've had, particularly at the Sports Hub. More than 50,000 fans were at the National Stadium to watch Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they beat Crystal Palace in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy. Hearing You'll Never Walk Alone live was pretty special.
And, while Loh Kean Yew fell short of winning the Singapore Open, there was still plenty of drama at the Indoor Stadium as Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and P. V. Sindhu won the men's and women's singles titles.
Lastly, the Singapore Premier League title race continues to be a fascinating one, with Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata locked in a see-saw battle. Check out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.
The cult of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp
The German has a unique ability to connect with the club's players, fans and management.
Sporting Life: Tai withdraws but leaves a memory of a stylish morning
If sport is played at various speeds, angles and intensities, the Taiwanese gives badminton an original texture, says Rohit Brijnath.
SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 16
SPL looks like a two-horse race, but it's Lion City Sailors' title to lose
At the halfway point of the season, the title appears to be a tussle between the defending champions and Albirex Niigata.
Loh Kean Yew, Viktor Axelsen are badminton's biggest bromance
Interactive: How Lion City Sailors are outspending other SPL clubs
Cameron Smith storms past Rory McIlroy to win 150th British Open
The 28-year-old became the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.
On the Ball: Ronaldo staying at United is nightmare outcome for both parties
Besides his huge salary, writes John Brewin, Cristiano is 37 and his body bears the scars of 20 years of relentless use.
Podcast: Former Valencia president Anil Murthy on his exit, Peter Lim and 'Audio-gate'
Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles talking points in local and international sports.
