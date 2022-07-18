ST Full-time Report: The cult of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp | SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 16

What a weekend of action we've had, particularly at the Sports Hub. More than 50,000 fans were at the National Stadium to watch Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they beat Crystal Palace in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy. Hearing You'll Never Walk Alone live was pretty special.

And, while Loh Kean Yew fell short of winning the Singapore Open, there was still plenty of drama at the Indoor Stadium as Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and P. V. Sindhu won the men's and women's singles titles.

Lastly, the Singapore Premier League title race continues to be a fascinating one, with Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata locked in a see-saw battle. Check out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

The cult of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

The German has a unique ability to connect with the club's players, fans and management.

Sporting Life: Tai withdraws but leaves a memory of a stylish morning

If sport is played at various speeds, angles and intensities, the Taiwanese gives badminton an original texture, says Rohit Brijnath.

SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 16

Here are the best 11 players from last week's Singapore Premier League action.

SPL looks like a two-horse race, but it's Lion City Sailors' title to lose

At the halfway point of the season, the title appears to be a tussle between the defending champions and Albirex Niigata.

Loh Kean Yew, Viktor Axelsen are badminton's biggest bromance

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and world champion Loh Kean Yew talk about their relationship, why Axelsen has opened himself up to his rivals with his training camp, and what Kean Yew has learnt.

Their unique training arrangement has blossomed into a great friendship and rivalry.

Interactive: How Lion City Sailors are outspending other SPL clubs

A behind-the-scenes look at the big-money moves by the country's richest team. 

Cameron Smith storms past Rory McIlroy to win 150th British Open

The 28-year-old became the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

On the Ball: Ronaldo staying at United is nightmare outcome for both parties

Besides his huge salary, writes John Brewin, Cristiano is 37 and his body bears the scars of 20 years of relentless use.

Podcast: Former Valencia president Anil Murthy on his exit, Peter Lim and 'Audio-gate'

Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times tackles talking points in local and international sports.

