The class drop and Poly favour With Pleasure

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) SPACE COWBOY made good improvement with blinkers in his third start. He has room for further improvement and could make a fair Poly debut. Another Cape gelding, (6) TAKE TO WAR, had excuses in his last two starts. He showed fair potential in sprints and needs to be taken seriously. The Highveld-based geldings (8) WAVE WARRIOR and (9) FORGOTTEN TIME could offer much more on the Poly. Forgotten Time is in top form and his last run was franked last week.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) AL BUGATTI has not been far off some decent sorts in the Western Cape. He shows the pace needed to do well on the Poly. He could make a winning local debut. (5) BRAVE VOYAGER did well to finish second last time after having to overcome a wide draw. If he behaves well again, he could give some cheek from a better gate. (6) HALLERBOS finished ahead of Brave Voyager the last time they met. He had the better draw. He did not disgrace himself from a wide draw last time and should be right there. A quartet chance.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(10) TOP ME UP HOLLY showed class to beat a lightly weighted improver and has gone up further in ratings. She is unbeaten in two starts over the trip and rates as a dangerous front runner. The one to watch could be (1) GREENGROWTHELILACS, who ran some decent races upcountry. She could make a winning return to KwaZulu-Natal. (2) ROTUNDA is getting there. From a plum gate, she looks a big threat. (3) ELECTRIC SURGE has been knocking on the door. She would be deserving.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

The highly regarded (5) WITH PLEASURE is in town after a stint in the Grade 1 SA Derby. That race did not suit. He should enjoy the drop in class and is on the Poly for the first time. (1) SYX HOTFIX won two in a row and was then was not far off when second behind a runner with a lighter weight. Drawn Gate 1, he should have every chance. (9) WEST POINT seemed capable of better on the Highveld. He was gelded a few runs back and could show true form despite the wide draw. (8) GALABIER won two from good draws but has more to do this time.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) WINTER'S DESTINY has been running fair races over further but may finally get back to winning ways over the sprint distance. She was the beaten favourite in her last few starts but did suffer a saddle slip last time. (7) HATTA was not disgraced over a trip short last time. She is holding form and must rate as a danger over this longer trip. (6) PERFECT APPEAL ran a fair race first-up out of the maidens but did have a light weight. She still has her 4kg-claiming apprentice up. (5) GREEN DREAM needed her last race. She is overdue for a win.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(8) MISS GIBSON showed promise last year. She can step up on her form from her Poly debut. (5) FLYING THE STAR could be best on turf but she is fully mature and could now prove effective. She has run well in stronger races. (3) KILEIGH'S FATE won a nice race in her penultimate start. She followed up with a fair run over a distance short of her best. Drawn well, she should run another cracker. (2) SCENT OF A WOMAN races for a stable in good form. She was a good second three starts back.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(9) MR MASTER STARTER won easily on his Poly debut. He looks to have more to come. (8) AFRICAN SKYLINE is weighted to get closer but will need to get going sooner. (4) PROUD MASTER won well after being gelded and could be on the up as well. (7) SIKHULU is another with good credentials.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(12) ALFONSA SPAGONI won from a wide draw last time and could make it three on the bounce, even if having drawn widest. The Highveld geldings (8) TRUE BRIT, (9) MIDNIGHT BADGER ands (10) FIERY DUKE have work to do from their gates but need to be included nonetheless. (1) PURPLE OPERATOR and (2) DISPICABLE could take advantage from Gates 1 and 2 respectively. Dispicable is wearing blinkers which could make the difference.