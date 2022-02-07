The best win of my life: Slater, 49

HONOLULU • Kelly Slater conquered life-threatening waves, the world's best surfers and his own age to win his eighth Pipeline Pro in Hawaii on Saturday, 30 years after winning the contest for the first time.

Six days before his 50th birthday, his win over fellow American Seth Moniz, 24, reignited debate about whether Slater might be the greatest athlete of all time, let alone the best surfer ever.

"Kelly is in his own universe, he's making history right now," World Surf League commentator and friend Ross Williams said on the event broadcast.

"Speechless, chicken skin all over, what a moment for sport, let alone surfing."

Slater has 11 world titles, became surfing's youngest champion at 20 in 1992 and its oldest at 39 in 2011, and now has a record 56 World Championship Tour wins.

"I committed my life to this you know, to all of this. All the heartbreak, and the winning and all this c***," he said, fighting back tears after the final. "I've hated lots of it, but I'll just savour this. It's the best win of my life."

Pipeline, the world's most famous and dangerous wave, was not at quite the same level of ferocious perfection as earlier in the event.

However, the stiff trade winds still made the giant peaks treacherous, yet Slater consistently picked out the best waves in the final. He focused on the long, deep barrels at Backdoor, Pipeline's less predictable and higher risk right-hand alter ego.

With less than two minutes to go, he scored his best wave, dropping out of the sky, barely avoiding the plunging lip and getting deep in the barrel for 9.77 out of 10.

"I thought I was going to break my neck," Slater later told Moniz on the sand. "I thought I'm done but I've just got to try it. I barely got to my feet. I got pretty deep and it blew me out."

Runner-up Moniz helped carry a triumphant Slater up the beach on his shoulders. He said: "It was an honour to surf against him and a big privilege for me to be out there with him."

Slater's win in the first event of the World Championship Tour propels him to the top of the rankings, but he hinted he might retire.

"I don't know how many more of these are going to happen. This honestly might be it, I might not show up to (the next contest at) Sunset (Beach)."

He has already been warned by Australian officials he will not be able to participate in upcoming events in the country if he does not get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Slater, who has not revealed his vaccination status and is a known opponent of vaccine mandates, defended tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic last month after the unvaccinated Serb was detained and then deported ahead of the Australian Open.

