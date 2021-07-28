For Subscribers
TOKYO 2020
The best move Biles makes, is simply speaking up
Athletes are making powerful decisions these days. They are putting health before medal. They are setting well-being in front of sporting success. This is the best story of the women's gymnastics team final at the Olympics.
Russia win gold but Simone Biles pulls out. On the biggest stage, after one average vault, she sensibly decides she is not mentally ready. Then she makes her best move of the night. She speaks up.
Topics: