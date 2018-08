Muhamad Norhaffizi Abdul Razak of Malaysia and Anuwat Chaichana of Thailand (in red) battling it out in the men's regu gold-medal match yesterday. The Thais, the undisputed sepak takraw kingpins, added two more golds to their 22 from previous Asian Games. Thirty-three golds have been awarded in previous editions since the sport's inclusion in 1990 and six are on offer this year. Their men beat Malaysia 2-0 while the women saw off South Korea by the same scoreline in the two finals.