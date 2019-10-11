Thai star Ratchanok escapes doping ban

World No. 5 Ratchanok Intanon failed a drug test in April but will not be banned, with the way clear for the Thai badminton star to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement yesterday that she "bears no fault or negligence... and thus no period of ineligibility" - after proving the low amount of clenbuterol in her body was related to the contaminated meat she had eaten at a restaurant.

Clenbuterol is listed under "other anabolic agents" on the World Anti-Doping Agency's 2019 prohibited list. It is used as both a decongestant and a bronchodilator and in some countries, is approved as a drug to treat asthma.

In sports, it is used for weight loss and some athletes who have tested positive for it include boxer Canelo Alvarez and 2010 Tour de France winner Alberto Contador.

Alvarez was cleared, with his results similarly blamed on contaminated meat. But Contador was stripped of his Tour title and his 2011 Giro d'Italia crown and banned for two years.

The 24-year-old Ratchanok was facing a possible four-year ban for failing an out-of-competition test before convincing a three-member hearing panel that the violation was not intentional.

The conclusion was reached after taking into account the sufficiently low concentration of clenbuterol in her system, according to the 26-page doping panel decision.

It also cited positive tests of clenbuterol from at least eight samples collected from the restaurant where Ratchanok had eaten meat.

The Badminton Association of Thailand celebrated the decision in a statement saying Ratchanok was "confident" she did not do anything wrong.

It was the second close call for Ratchanok, who broke down in tears in 2016 after being cleared of doping. The substance triamcinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid banned in most circumstances, was allowed because it had been administered for a tendon injury.

This is not the first time in recent years that a high-profile shuttler in South-east Asia has violated the BWF's anti-doping rules.

In 2015, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, a three-time silver medallist at the Olympics and World Championships, was handed a backdated eight-month ban after testing positive for the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone during the 2014 World Championships.

David Lee