Testy exchange marks first day of Soh's defamation suit

Four months after losing a defamation suit to former teammate Ashley Liew, Singapore's top marathoner Soh Rui Yong was back in court yesterday, where he was grilled for almost four hours as the trial for his defamation case against a former athletics official commenced.

Soh is alleging that Malik Aljunied, former executive director of national track and field body Singapore Athletics (SA), had in August 2019 allegedly made defamatory comments in a Facebook post and remarks on its thread.

The remarks were made after Soh was controversially left out of the 2019 SEA Games squad by national selectors.

In the cross examination of Soh by defence counsel Mahmood Gaznavi, which turned heated at times, the latter challenged Soh on how seriously he took Malik's comments.

Soh, 30, agreed with Gaznavi's suggestion that he would want the defamatory remarks taken down as soon as possible.

Gaznavi then quizzed Soh on why he reproduced the alleged defamatory comments made by Malik six times on social media - on Facebook and his own blog - if he wanted to mitigate the damage caused by them.

Soh argued that he had done so to clarify a falsehood and highlight that it was unbecoming of someone of Malik's stature to make such comments, and to "push him to back down or apologise".

But Gaznavi pointed out the difference in the number of likes (four) garnered by Malik's original post, which has since been taken down, and Soh's first re-post (323) which still remains online.

This showed more people saw Soh's post and that he had furthered the alleged defamation himself, said Gaznavi.

He added that bringing up the issue repeatedly in the public domain through social media "serves no purpose", given that legal proceedings were under way.

Soh retorted: "But my reputation is an ongoing issue in the court of public opinion."

The exchange between both parties turned fiery as Gaznavi pointed to Soh's re-posting of one of the comments along with a reference to Malik as "one last cancer" remaining in SA.

Gaznavi said: "Is this the type of person you are? You think it is funny? You think it is reasonable for a national athlete to say something like this?"

He later asserted that Soh was "boisterous" on social media - which he defined as "loud, thinking too much of yourself, playing up all sorts of comments" - because of his two SEA Games gold medals.

This drew a response from Soh's counsel Gerard Quek, who called them "uncalled for and unnecessary". Soh said the medals were "not the be all and end all" of his career and that national records and other acts through the years have also garnered him attention and support.

Two other witnesses for Soh, SA president Lien Choong Luen - who was subpoenaed - and Soh's father Soh Seow Hong took to the stand yesterday.

The case is expected to be in court till next Monday, with a number of prominent sports figures like Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general Chris Chan, former SA president Tang Weng Fei, ex-national swimmer and former SA vice-president Ang Peng Siong lined up as witnesses for the defendant.

Soh was also involved in a separate court case involving Liew and was last September ordered by the District Court to pay the latter $180,000 for defamation. Soh has filed an appeal in the High Court.