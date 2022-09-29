Teong Tzen Wei third swimmer to admit to drug use

A third swimmer, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Teong Tzen Wei, has admitted to consuming a controlled drug overseas, said Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Wednesday as the national governing body concluded its internal review into the matter.

Teong and two other national teammates, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim, have been issued letters of warning, and SportSG has suspended its support for one month over the breach of their athlete agreements.

On Aug 30, Schooling and Lim were revealed to have had consumed cannabis overseas.

SportSG said it met Schooling, 27, Lim, 29, and Teong, 24, as part of its internal review, which concluded last week. It said in a statement: "SportSG has found that the three athletes had fallen short of the code of conduct expected of all TeamSG athletes as part of their athlete agreement.

"SportSG takes the breaches of the code of conduct seriously. Team Singapore athletes are expected to hold the highest standards of conduct as they represent Singapore on the world stage and are role models for Singaporeans."

The three swimmers are carded athletes under the High Performance Scheme and will have their support suspended from Oct 1. They will not receive training assistance grants and access to sports science and sports medicine facilities and services during this period.

They will also not be able to train at the OCBC Aquatic Centre or have access to any facilities, benefits or services accorded to high-performance athletes, added the Singapore Swimming Association.

Teong, who is a SpexScholar, will have his scholarship benefits withdrawn for a month. The scheme supports athletes who have the potential to excel on the Asian and world stage. Recipients receive monthly stipends of between $1,200 and $8,400, among other benefits.

SportSG said that the trio had been investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for drug-related offences but all their urine tests came up negative.

The sports agency said: "In deciding on this course of action, SportSG took into account a range of factors, including the findings by CNB."

It added that all three had cooperated fully, and readily admitted to the consumption. They expressed remorse and appealed for a second chance. They also pledged not to abuse controlled drugs again, and vowed to "play a part in education and other efforts to prevent others from making the same mistake".

Following their transgressions, Lim was issued a stern warning by the CNB. Schooling, who is undergoing national service, has been placed on a six-month SAF-supervised urine test regime. He was also issued a formal letter of warning. The Ministry of Defence revoked his leave and NS disruption privileges, making it near impossible for him to go overseas to train or compete while in NS.

It is not known when Teong was implicated. SportSG did not respond to queries on why his case was not made public at the same time as the other two.

After a stellar showing at the SEA Games and Commonwealth Games in 2022, Teong received $35,000 at the Sept 14 MAP Awards presentation ceremony. The MAP is a private award scheme managed by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and backed by the Tote Board.

Schooling's ($13,750) and Lim's ($3,750) rewards were held back that evening but Teong, who was the only one of the trio to attend the ceremony, collected his cheque but did not speak to the media.

In response to queries from ST, an SNOC spokesman said: "The disciplinary committee will meet with the involved athletes soon and is projected to complete its findings in the next week."

Teong's prize money is also under review by the SNOC, and a decision on the cash rewards for all three will be determined after the proceedings are completed.