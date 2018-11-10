Teo makes winning comeback

Singapore's Tiffany Teo put in an assured performance to beat Brazil's Michelle Nicolini by unanimous decision last night at One Championship's Heart of the Lion event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The 28-year-old showed composure to steer clear of take-downs by the eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion, and responded by landing several clean punches and kicks. It was Teo's first match since her first professional loss via technical knockout at the hands of China's Xiong Jingnan in January. Her record now stands at eight wins and one loss.