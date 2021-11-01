Zverev wins fifth title, eyes two more

VIENNA • Alexander Zverev beat American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Vienna ATP tournament yesterday to claim his fifth title of the year and his 18th overall on the Tour.

The German second seed improved his record since losing in the last 16 in Wimbledon in June to 25-2 as he won in 1hr 36min.

The 24-year-old has claimed all five finals that he has competed in this year.

"I won the Olympic Games, that's the biggest thing you can win in sport. I also won two Masters series and two 500 events. It's very tough to beat that but I still have two more tournaments to come and I hope I do well there as well," he said.

Zverev broke in the fourth game of the first set but Tiafoe, the world No. 49, immediately broke back.

The favourite, however, found the breakthrough in the tense 12th game which the world No. 4 took after three deuces.

In the second set, Zverev's serve was rarely threatened as he produced eight aces, while he had break points against Tiafoe in the second and sixth games before finally making one count in the 10th game.

The Tokyo Olympics singles gold medallist then held to love to seal the ATP 500 tournament victory, surpassing last year's US Open champion, Dominic Thiem of Austria (17), for the most number of titles won by a 90s-born player.

Zverev afterwards paid tribute to his 23-year-old opponent, who had a great run to the final, beating world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 16th-ranked Diego Schwartzman and world No. 11 Jannik Sinner along the way, saying: "Francis has played really well this week, and I hope he continues like this.

"You are one of the most talented guys on the circuit. I don't want to see you in the top 30 or the top 20, I want to see you in the top 10."

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has signed up for both singles and doubles duty at this week's Paris Masters, as the world No. 1 returns to competitive action for the first time since his defeat in the US Open final by Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The Serb, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on a record 20 Majors, has not played since coming up short in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam, losing in straight sets at Flushing Meadows in September.

The 34-year-old will be the top seed at the Masters 1000 event in Bercy, where he is a five-time champion, and will also team up with countryman Filip Krajinovic with an eye on some practice ahead of the Davis Cup at the end of this month.

"He's going to play with Krajinovic, his buddy from the Davis Cup," Paris tournament director Guy Forget said on Saturday.

"He said he would commit himself to play for the Davis Cup for his own country. This is why he wanted to play doubles here.

"We don't often see him play doubles, so we're delighted. It's rare to see a No. 1 playing a Masters 1000 in doubles."

After a first-round bye, Djokovic will open his Paris Masters singles campaign against either Fabio Fognini or Marton Fucsovics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS