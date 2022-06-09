Zverev wants quick return after surgery

BERLIN • Alexander Zverev has said that he wants to return to the tennis court "as quickly as possible" after undergoing surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle following his painful exit from the French Open semi-finals.

The German world No. 3 turned his ankle while trailing eventual champion and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal 7-6 (10-8), 6-6 in the last four in Paris last week, screaming in pain before retiring from the match.

The 25-year-old did not say when he will be back on court, but looks certain to miss Wimbledon, which begins on June 27. The US Open starts on Aug 29.

"We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine," Zverev wrote to his 1.8 million followers on Instagram late on Tuesday, alongside a picture of him giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed.

"Next week, I'll reach a career-high ranking of No. 2 in the world, but this morning, I had to undergo surgery.

"After further examination in Germany, we received confirmation that all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.

"To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice."

The reigning Olympic champion is still waiting for a maiden Grand Slam title, despite winning five Masters trophies and the ATP Finals twice.

Roland Garros last week was his fifth Major semi-final. He lost the 2020 US Open final to Dominic Thiem, having led by two sets.

"My rehab starts now and I'll do everything to come back stronger than ever!" he added.

His brother Mischa, meanwhile, told German newspaper Bild that Alexander playing at Wimbledon is "out of the question".

