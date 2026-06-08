Cramps helped me shed mental weight, says Alexander Zverev after French Open win

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PARIS – Cramping in the fourth set of the French Open final was the best thing that could have happened to Alexander Zverev on June 7, freeing him from his mental struggles as he went on to secure his first Grand Slam title.

“With Jannik going out, Novak going out, I managed to stay composed. But then today I feel I didn’t manage so well. I was nervous but it’s also human,” Zverev told a press conference after beating Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1.

The German second seed was the overwhelming favourite for the title after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner was knocked out in the second round and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic exited the tournament in the third, leaving him under immense pressure to win after three defeats in Major finals.

Zverev admitted the cramps stemmed from nervousness but they ended up being a blessing in disguise.

“The cramps helped me because in the end it helped my mind let go,” he said. “That’s why I played the fifth set the way I did.”

Cobolli also said he was hit by cramps late in the match, as he faded in a tense fifth set.

“I felt cramps on my calf. You know, I tried all my best on the changeover,” said the Italian 10th seed, who had treatment between the fourth and deciding sets.

“I took all five minutes. But my calf was gone. At the end after the second game also my quad, and I felt completely tired. My body left me on the court.”

After years of injuries, heartbreak and near-misses, Zverev finally stood on Court Philippe-Chatrier as a Grand Slam champion and reflected on the long road that has led him to one of tennis’s biggest prizes.

“We’ve been through so much through injuries, through heartbreak, through losses,” an emotional Zverev told his team during the trophy ceremony.

“We’ve been losers at some moments, but we’re Grand Slam champions now. That’s what counts.”

The German’s triumph completed one of the sport’s most arduous journeys to a major title.

Four years after leaving Roland Garros in a wheelchair with seven broken bones in his foot and two years after suffering the agony of being beaten in the Paris final by Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev finally claimed the trophy that had long eluded him.

The 29-year-old paid tribute to the team that had remained by his side through the setbacks, joking that he could not get rid of either his father, who has coached him throughout his career, or his brother Mischa. He also thanked his physical trainer, who has worked with him since 2014.

“I probably have the longest-lasting team and coach on the tour,” he said.

Tennis great Boris Becker feels the Major breakthrough will see the world No. 3 “turn the page” after the near-misses.

“If there is one player at the very top of the rankings who truly deserves this after years of hard work, of despair, of disappointment – it’s him,” six-time Grand Slam champion Becker told Eurosport.

“He has more than earned it. And to achieve all of this while living with diabetes – that should hardly be possible. It’s incredible. I’m very proud of him.”

“He was under a great deal of pressure and, as he himself admitted, he had felt like a loser up to now.

“He has turned the page. He is a Grand Slam champion. He showed everyone what he’s capable of today. He is now part of a very special club – and it feels damn good.”

Cobolli, meanwhile, climbed into the top 10 of the ATP rankings on June 8 for the first time and says he will push to reach another Slam final.

His next chance will be at Wimbledon, where he enjoyed his best previous run at a Major tournament in 2025 by reaching the quarter-finals, before losing to Novak Djokovic.

“I will try and try and try, but when you reach the first final, why not the second?,” he added.

“At the end, I think I deserve to be here on these weeks. Maybe not in the next 10, 15 Slams, but... I’m still young.... Maybe if I work and enjoy a mix of things, maybe I will reach again the final.” REUTERS, AFP