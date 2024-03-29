Zverev sees off in-form Marozsan to reach Miami semi-finals

Mar 28, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) hits a forehand against Fabian Marozsan (HUN) (not pictured) on day eleven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Mar 28, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) (L) shakes hands with Fabian Marozsan (HUN) (R) after their match on day eleven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Mar 28, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) waves to the crowd after his match against Fabian Marozsan (HUN) (not pictured) on day eleven of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Updated
Mar 29, 2024, 03:30 AM
Published
Mar 29, 2024, 03:30 AM

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev overcame tricky conditions to beat Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-3 7-5 on Thursday and reach the Miami Open semi-finals.

Zverev attacked Marozsan's serve and converted three of his seven break-point chances, swatted aside the two break points he faced and won 80% of his first serve points en route to the last four in Miami where he has yet to drop a set.

Despite not dropping a set in windy conditions, Zverev had his hands full with Marozsan, who is making his Miami debut and enjoyed top-10 upsets over Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur on the way to the quarter-finals.

"If he continues playing like that he's going to rise up the rankings very quickly and he's going to be one of those (top 10) guys himself," Zverev said in his on-court interview.

"When we are in control, I think all top players when they are in control they feel like they can manage the match, manipulate the match a little bit in their own favour.

"But against him that's not possible. That's why he has such a great top-10 record and he's an unbelievable player."

Zverev's win, sealed with a break when he unleashed a brilliant backhand down the line, marked his return to the Miami Open semi-finals for the first time since his runner-up finish in 2018.

Zverev will next face either Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Bulgarian 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top