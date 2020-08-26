Zverev scalp big comeback boost for Murray

NEW YORK • Former world No. 1 Andy Murray claimed the biggest win of his comeback and a place in the last 16 of the Western and Southern Open by taking out fifth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Murray offered hope he was on the right track after his injury woes with a tidy first-round win over Frances Tiafoe on Saturday. But it was Monday's win that will provide a confidence boost in the run-up to the US Open that starts in the same quarantine bubble in New York next Monday.

Neither player will include the contest in their career highlight reels, particularly a scrappy third set that was riddled with unforced errors and momentum swings.

But Murray, playing in only his second ATP Tour match of the year, closed out the contest with back-to-back winners, planting a forehand down the line before hitting a service return into the corner.

"It was a big one to get through," the world No. 134 said after his first top-10 victory since he beat Japan's Kei Nishikori at Roland Garros in 2017. "I'm satisfied to get through it against a top player having not played for such a long time and I get another opportunity to compete again tomorrow. This will give me an idea of where my body is at."

Zverev served for the match at 5-4 but double-faulted three times to hand Murray a break.

"It's pretty good," Zverev said of Murray's level of play. "I was very surprised at how well he's moving."

Next up for the Scot is Canadian Milos Raonic, who advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Dan Evans.

Filip Krajinovic stunned second seed Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-1 and will meet Marton Fucsovics, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

In the women's draw, Serena Williams escaped an upset, battling back from the brink to beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 7-6 (7-0) to book a third round clash against Maria Sakkari of Greece.

"That was tough. It was a real physical match out there," she said of the spectator-free encounter that lasted two hours and 49 minutes. "I'm actually super fit and I'm super ready."

While Williams is gearing up to win a 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will not get the chance to add to her tally.

The 23-year-old, who won her only Slam in 2017 at Roland Garros but has slipped to No. 42 in the world rankings, has withdrawn from the US Open due to a change in her schedule.

