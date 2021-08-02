Zverev says win can't be compared

TOKYO • World No. 5 Alexander Zverev claimed the biggest title of his career when he crushed Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 yesterday to win the men's tennis singles gold medal at the Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who has yet to win a Grand Slam title, was irrepressible, taking apart Khachanov in 79 minutes to become the first German man to do so.

Zverev, who in the previous round ruined world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's bid to be the first male player to win the "Golden Slam", is the second German to win the Olympic singles gold, matching Steffi Graf's achievement at the 1988 Seoul Games.

She remains the only player to achieve the "Golden Slam" of capturing the four Majors in a calendar year plus the Olympic title.

Zverev was flawless throughout and never allowed his opponent to get a look in, as he grabbed an early break and cruised to a 3-1 lead in the first set. There were no signs of any nerves as the world No. 5 broke his 25th-ranked opponent for a second time and bagged the first set when Khachanov sent an easy volley wide on the favourite's second set point.

Zverev has struggled with a string of personal issues in the past few years, including being accused by his former girlfriend of domestic violence as well as a messy change of management.

The German's reputation as a hugely talented player who fails to close out big matches, notably when he surrendered a two-set lead in last year's US Open final, had also preceded him.

But not even the loud protests of a handful of anti-Olympic demonstrators, booming through a bull horn into the centre court at Ariake Tennis Park, could distract him yesterday as he broke the hapless Khachanov again in the second game of the second set.

Long criticised for his perceived mental weakness, Zverev proved the doubters wrong this time.

He remained in complete control, thundering backhand winners past Khachanov, who could only look on forlornly. He settled for silver for the Russian Olympic Committee when he sank a forehand into the net on Zverev's first match point.

This year's French Open semi-finalist dropped to his knees, lifting his arms aloft and beaming with a big smile, knowing he had finally landed a title arguably bigger than the ATP Finals crown he won in London three years ago.

HAPPIEST MOMENT I couldn't feel anything. I wasn't playing for myself. I was playing for my whole country. There are only few people in this world who are happier than me at the moment. I can't compare it because this is so much bigger than anything else in sports. ALEXANDER ZVEREV, German tennis star, on his feat.

"I couldn't feel anything. I wasn't playing for myself. I was playing for my whole country," said Zverev, whose dominant display included six aces and 16 winners.

"There are only few people in this world who are happier than me at the moment. I can't compare it because this is so much bigger than anything else in sports.

"A gold medal for me at the Olympics, the value is incredible. The Olympics is the biggest sporting event in the world. There is nothing compared to this. I have this golden thing around my neck and it is not one of the 50 gold chains that I normally wear."

Khachanov has won all four of his ATP Tour titles on hard courts and came into the final in good form, having reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last month, but admitted he had no answers in the showpiece match.

"He (Zverev) played, I think, an outstanding match. He was just better today, all credit to him," the 25-year-old added.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova yesterday sealed the women's doubles title by beating Swiss singles champion Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-1 to earn the Czech Republic's first Olympic gold in the sport.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS