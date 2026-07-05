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Zverev reaches fourth round at Wimbledon again, now wants more

LONDON, July 4 - Men's second seed Alexander Zverev reached the last 16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time on Saturday as belief grows that this time the German is ready to make his mark on grass.

Zverev, still on cloud nine after claiming his long-awaited maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, breezed past Marcos Giron 6-2 7-6(4) 6-4 on Court One.

The 29-year-old has never gone past the fourth round at the All England Club and admits that grass remains his weakest surface, although he has made confident noises this week.

After dropping a set against Alexander Blockx in the opening round, he has been untroubled with the dry, hard conditions clearly to the liking of the big server.

Things could get tougher in the next round though for Zverev as he will be up against powerful Czech 13th seed Jiri Lehecka. REUTERS