Zverev hopes ATP probe will 'clear my name'

INDIAN WELLS • Alexander Zverev welcomed an ATP investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against him, saying on Wednesday it was about time.

The world No. 4's former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, said in an interview with online magazine Slate on Aug 25 that the German was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.

The ATP had faced increasing criticism for failing to look into the allegations until the men's tennis governing body announced on Monday it was conducting an investigation.

The Olympic gold medallist has repeatedly denied the allegations and now hopes an ATP investigation will clear his name.

"Bloody (time) finally to be honest," said Zverev, during his news conference ahead of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. "I have been asking them myself for months now. I have been asking them to do that since (ATP Finals in) London last year because it is very hard for me to clear my name.

"Only with something like this I can. It has been around for a year and there is not much more I can do to clear my name and I hope this will finally do it."

The 24-year-old has "categorically and unequivocally" denied having abused Sharypova and said on Aug 27 that his lawyers had initiated legal action against the author of the allegations.

Slate issued a statement saying it stood by its "fair and accurate reporting".

"I have been in court in Germany which I won the case against the author and the publications which the author is ignoring right now," said Zverev.

"I have proven I am innocent in a lot of different ways. I think with this investigation that is now finally happening, I hope this can be done and dusted from a third individual party and we can move on with everything else."

Zverev said the entire affair has not only been a distraction for him but the entire sport.

A LONG WAIT Bloody (time) finally to be honest... I have been asking them to do that since London last year because it is very hard for me to clear my name. Only with something like this I can. It has been around for a year and there is not much more I can do to clear my name and I hope this will finally do it. ALEXANDER ZVEREV, German world No. 4, welcomes the investigation from the governing body of men's tennis.

On the court, however, he has managed to remain focused and is enjoying one of the best seasons of his young career, winning an Olympic gold medal and two Masters Series events.

"Andy Murray said it very well last week in San Diego, when stars of the game win tennis matches, they win big matches you want to talk about," said Zverev, who also reached the semi-finals of both the French and US Opens this year.

"I have had one of the most incredible seasons a young guy has had in the last probably 10 years winning the Olympics, winning two Masters Series, winning four tournaments and that is kind of forgotten a little bit.

"Once this situation is over, once it is done, we can go back to how it was."

Zverev, who has received a bye to the second round as he is seeded here, begins his Indian Wells singles campaign tomorrow.

So too will Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has also courted controversy of late because of his frequent bathroom breaks during matches that have riled opponents like Murray, leading to accusations of gamesmanship.

On his habit, which some critics say is designed to break the momentum of play, the third-ranked Greek claimed he would not need to relieve himself as often as it was "very dry" in the Southern Californian desert.

"That is good for me because I sweat less, which makes for less bathroom breaks, which makes for less complaints. So a very good sign so far," the second seed said.

REUTERS