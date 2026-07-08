Zverev finishes off Lehecka after wobble to reach quarter-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, July 7 - Alexander Zverev worked a longer shift than he would have hoped for in fierce heat as he returned to Centre Court on Tuesday to complete his fourth-round win over Jiri Lehecka and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.

The German second seed had gone to bed the previous evening tantalisingly close to breaking new ground at Wimbledon, leading by two sets and 3-3 in the third when Wimbledon's strict 11 p.m. curfew halted his progress.

On the resumption, a listless-looking Zverev lost 12 of the first 13 points to drop the third set but managed to re-focus to win 6-4 7-5 3-6 7-6(6).

Zverev double-faulted on a second match point in the tiebreaker but was spared further overtime as 13th seed Lehecka netted a backhand.

His attempt to add the Wimbledon crown to his maiden Grand Slam title at last month's French Open will continue with a heavy-metal last-eight clash with American Taylor Fritz. REUTERS