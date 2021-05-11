Zverev eyes maiden Major title after Madrid milestone

MADRID • Alexander Zverev has never gotten past the quarter-finals of the French Open, but with tennis' "Big Three" not in the best of form, the German aims to put himself in contention at Roland Garros.

The world No. 6 recovered from a set down to defeat ninth-ranked Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-3 and win the Madrid Open for a second time on Sunday as he clinched his fourth Masters 1000 title.

It was Zverev's third straight top-10 win, having eliminated five-time Madrid champion and world No. 3 Rafael Nadal and fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem to reach the final.

With the French Open starting on May 30, the 24-year-old is eager to build as much momentum as possible, as this week's Italian Open represents the final major warm-up event before the Grand Slam.

Nadal has been eliminated early in the past two Masters 1000 events, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has not won since February's Australian Open and Roger Federer is in need of match practice, having last played in March after spending 13 months out through injury.

"To play well at Roland Garros, you have to play well during the season on clay. In that sense, it's (Sunday's win) important to me," Zverev, who has won two titles this season, including Acapulco, said.

"It is great (to win this title), especially after losing my last three finals I played at Masters 1000 events."

Despite his promise, Zverev has yet to win a Major, coming closest when he fell in the final of last year's US Open to Thiem, so he is looking to fine-tune his game in Rome. He captured his first Masters there in 2017 before also winning in Montreal later that year.

"Rome is also an event I like and enjoy, so I hope I can perform in the same way as I did here and we will see how it goes there. I feel awesome," he said.

The top eight seeds, including Zverev, will enjoy first-round byes at the Italian Open, which ends on Sunday.

Berrettini is not part of that elite group, so he will have to open his Rome account against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili today.

However, he believes his performances in Madrid en route to making his first Masters 1000 final have given him belief he deserves to be competing for top-level titles against the best players in men's tennis.

The defeat ended the hard-hitting Italian's eight-match winning streak on clay after he won the ATP 250 event in Belgrade last month.

"I really worked hard to be here. Now that I'm here, I'm upset I lost," he said.

"It's important for my tennis, for my level. Sascha won, not easily. When I play and I use my weapons in the right way, all the players are struggling. This is something that makes me confident for the future."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ATP ROME MASTERS

Day 2: StarHub Ch211, 4pm