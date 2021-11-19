Zverev eases into semis, to face familiar foe Djokovic

TURIN • Alexander Zverev set up a clash with Novak Djokovic in the last four of the season-ending ATP Finals after his 6-2, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz yesterday.

The world No. 3 claimed his spot in the semi-finals behind the already-qualified Daniil Medvedev in the Red Group in just over an hour and will face the world No. 1 tomorrow for a place in the final in Turin.

Zverev appeared to have qualification done in very short order after sweeping to the first set in just 26 minutes with a dominating display of tennis.

Seventh seed Hurkacz won just nine points in the opening set as the German charged to the first four games before serving out to take a quick lead.

However, the Pole unloaded his powerful serve to put the brakes on his opponent, rattling off 10 aces to grab a foothold in the match until finally losing his serve in game nine to leave Zverev with his chance to strike.

He made no mistake by holding his serve and making sure of a clash with Djokovic, who he beat in the 2018 final.

Zverev was looking to make a statement in Italy, having won via a retirement in his first match against the injured Matteo Berrettini before losing in three sets to Medvedev on Tuesday.

He did just that - hitting 22 winners and committing just eight unforced errors to secure victory after 62 minutes.

This will be the fifth time this year that the 24-year-old's opponent is 20-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, who topped the Green Group.

Despite losing on three occasions, including in the last four of the US Open, he beat the Serb in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics and Zverev is prepared to lay it all on the line again.

He said: "I have played Novak in every single big hard-court tournament this year. We are making a habit of playing in the later rounds at big tournaments. It is going to be an entertaining one I think.

"Today was a tough match mentally because I needed to win, so I was 100 per cent focused. It was very up and down, and I am happy to be through and win in straight sets. You can always improve.

"The margins are always very small between the top players, but to win you have to do the details right. I hope I can do that on Saturday."

This is the third time Zverev, who has won 30 of his past 34 matches and is making his fifth Finals appearance, has advanced to the last four at the season finale.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ATP FINALS

Day 6: StarHub Ch211, 9pm & tomorrow, 4am