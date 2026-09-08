Straitstimes.com header logo

Zverev brushes aside Darderi to reach US Open quarter-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

NEW YORK, Sept 7 - Alexander Zverev put a slow start to his U.S. Open campaign further behind him as the top-seeded German defeated Italian Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) on Monday and moved into the quarter-finals.

Playing his fourth straight night-session match and having endured two-five-setters along the way, the 29-year-old was in no mood to hang around and powered through the first set after absorbing some late pressure on his otherwise solid serve.

After a misplaced drop shot from 21st seed Darderi gifted Zverev a second break in the next set, the French Open champion took full advantage to rack up a 4-0 lead that provided the perfect platform to double his advantage in the match.

Zverev suddenly lost momentum and was tested a lot more in the third set by Darderi's powerful first serve and drop shots, but he regrouped late on to prevail and become the only man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams this year.

He will take on Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the semi-finals. REUTERS

See more on

Grand Slam

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.