Zverev battles past qualifier Klein into third round

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2024 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his second round match against Slovakia's Lukas Klein REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2024 Slovakia's Lukas Klein in action during his second round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Issei Kato
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

MELBOURNE - Sixth seed Alexander Zverev survived an almighty scare at the Australian Open on Thursday as the former semi-finalist dug deep to beat Slovakian qualifier Lukas Klein 7-5 3-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(7) and move into the third round.

Rain forced the contest to be completed under the roof on John Cain Arena and Zverev found himself in big trouble as world number 163 Klein turned up the pressure after losing the opening set to take the next two.

The 25-year-old Slovak, whose only previous Grand Slam main draw appearance was at Wimbledon in 2022, inched towards his first career top-10 win but squandered the chance to break at 4-4 in the fourth set.

Zverev levelled the contest as Klein frittered away a 3-1 lead in the tie-break and the 26-year-old German swapped breaks with his opponent early in the decider before holding his nerve in a tie-break to prevail. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top