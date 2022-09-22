Zheng, Zhang upset top seeds in Tokyo

TOKYO - China celebrated a double triumph at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Wednesday, as Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Shuai stunned the top two seeds in Paula Badosa and Caroline Garcia respectively in the round of 16.

Spanish top seed Badosa, who had a first-round bye, fell at the first hurdle, losing 6-3, 6-2 to fast-rising teenager Zheng.

The world No. 4, who was eliminated in the round of 64 at the recent US Open, struggled to gain a foothold against 36th-ranked Zheng and joined world No. 10 Garcia in making an early exit.

The 19-year-old Zheng, who reached the last 32 at Flushing Meadows, said her win over Badosa was "not a surprise" for her.

"It was a big match for me," she said. "Even though the score was like this, there were a lot of emotions for me in this match and I'm very proud of myself. It's not a surprise - I always knew I had the level, I just had to make it.

"I'm so happy I can make this match. I want to repeat it again."

Badosa, 24, failed to hit a single ace and lost seven straight games before ending a miserable evening in the Japanese capital by swatting a return straight into the ground on match point.

Zheng, who beat Japan's Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-4 in the first round, will now face Claire Liu of the United States in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, Zhang clinched a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) win over US Open semi-finalist Garcia, who squandered a match point to crash out after her opening match in Tokyo.

France's Garcia, 28, has been in red-hot form, winning the Cincinnati Masters in August before reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final in New York.

But she came up short against world No. 28 Zhang despite hitting 27 aces - her opponent had only four - and holding a match point at 5-4 in the second set.

Zhang fought back to level the match via a tiebreak before she raised eyebrows by munching on a sandwich during the changeover.

It seemed to energise her as she outlasted Garcia in the final set, taking it on her second match point when the Frenchwoman hit long after a match that lasted 2hr 30min.

The 33-year-old, who reached the last 16 at the US Open, said that her many years of playing and training in Japan had paid off.

"I was trying to stay calm. I told myself in the tough moments how I never lose on this court, so today I will win," she said. "This is my home tournament... Everything is positive here and that's why I played really well."

Zhang will now face either sixth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Croatia's Petra Martic in the quarter-finals.

In other matches, Spain's former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza defeated Greek qualifier Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-2 to also move into the last eight.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina failed to progress following a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu overcame a late wobble to defeat Japan's 126th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match at the Korea Open.

The 19-year-old Briton, whose US

Open defence collapsed in the first round, won 6-2, 6-4 to make the last 16 in Seoul. AFP, REUTERS

