Zheng wants aggressive start in final

TOKYO - Fast-rising Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen wants to be aggressive every time she plays, and she powered into her first WTA final on Saturday at the Pan Pacific Open after a battling 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win over Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

The 19-year-old, who knocked out top seed Paula Badosa on Wednesday in Tokyo to underline her rich potential, faces another Russian, Liudmila Samsonova in the final on Sunday.

The unseeded Zheng was ranked outside the top 150 this time in 2021 but she has since risen to 36th and made the world sit up and take notice with a string of impressive performances.

She said that she felt "so incredible" after finishing off the fourth-seeded Kudermetova in 3hr 4min and set her sights on making a fast start against Samsonova.

"To be aggressive is always my first target," said Zheng, who took a set off world No. 1 and eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the last 16 at the 2022 French Open.

"When I have a chance, I have to step forward and try to be more aggressive because from the few losses I had the last time, that's my weakest part."

Zheng threw away a leading position to lose the first set but fought back to take the match all the way to the wire. She was forced to wait while Kudermetova took a medical timeout with a tie-breaker looming in the third set but Zheng held her nerve to claim the win.

"In that moment it doesn't really matter because I know what I have to do, always. I cannot control what my opponent is doing," she said.

"What I can do is to focus and use my next service game," she said.

In-form Samsonova, who is also unseeded, surged into the final with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory over China's Zhang Shuai.

The 23-year-old Samsonova has won the title at two of her last three tournaments and she was again clinical as she dismantled Zhang in 87 minutes.

Samsonova knocked out Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Wednesday and defeated two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals.

She won titles in Washington and Cleveland in August before losing to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16 of the US Open.

"I'm trying to always have big motivation - I speak with my team to try every time to do a little bit better and a little bit more on something," she said.

Elsewhere, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu retired hurt during the third set of her Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko.

The 19-year-old Briton, who later said it was a left-glute injury, took a medical timeout in the second set and was down 3-0 in the third. She had won the first set 6-4 before the 2017 French Open winner hit back 6-3 in the second.

Latvian top seed Ostapenko, ranked 19th in the world, will face Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia on Sunday in the final in Seoul.

AFP, REUTERS

