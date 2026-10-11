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Zheng Qinwen beats Mirra Andreeva to win China Open, her first title in over two years

China’s Zheng Qinwen returning to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva during her 7-5, 6-4 win in their women’s singles final at the China Open in Beijing on Oct 11.

BEIJING – Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese tennis player to win the China Open, beating French Open winner Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-4 on Oct 11.

The 24-year-old wild card, who has been on a recovery path after missing nearly six months due to an elbow injury on her dominant right arm, looked like her old self as she used powerful forehands to control the rallies, and landed swift winners angling away from Andreeva.

“The feeling was incredible to win here in Beijing... It’s one of my dreams,” said Zheng, whose China Open campaign ended in heartbreak in 2025 as she was forced to retire after aggravating her injury.

After the two exchanged early breaks, world No. 5 Andreeva held firm to go 5-4 up, and almost got a decisive break when Zheng sent a cross-court shot too long before netting a forehand.

However, Zheng saved three break points to make it 5-5, and pounced on an error-prone Andreeva in the next game, outwitting the Russian with a swift backhand to get the break that secured the first set.

Andreeva saved three break points as the second set was poised at 4-4, but a persistent Zheng got the break, and landed a perfect ace in the next game to clinch her first WTA 1000 title on home soil.

Both are set to compete at the Wuhan Open, starting on Oct 12 , with US Open quarter-finalist Zheng eyeing a return to the top 20 in the rankings if she can carry the momentum into the next tournament .

At the Shanghai Masters, US Open finalist Ben Shelton conceded he had been “outplayed” after suffering a shock 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3) defeat by France’s Arthur Gea in the third round on Oct 11.

The American world No. 4, who has barely played since losing to Alexander Zverev in September’s US Open final and withdrew from the Japan Open due to fitness concerns, lost both sets against the world No. 56 in tight tiebreaks.

Asked if his recent lack of action had had an effect on him, Shelton told reporters: “I mean, I got outplayed today. The guy played better than me.

“A hundred per cent, I would have liked to have come over here earlier and be prepared and have already dealt with the jet lag by the time I was playing here in the Shanghai Masters.

“My body wasn’t ready. I wasn’t physically ready to play in Tokyo. That’s just the way this Tour is sometimes.”

The 24-year-old American said he was focused on finishing his 2026 campaign on a “high note” at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin in November.

“Obviously I want to be prepared and playing some of my best tennis when I get there,” he added.

“Three tournaments left to finish the year, which has been a very up-and-down year, but a great year, on a high note.”

Gea, who faces Jakub Mensik next, was delighted with his first win over a top-10 player.

“I’m practising hard every day since the beginning of the year to win against those guys,” he said.

“Of course, when you win, it is always special. But, yeah, I was prepared and I was confident before the match. Also playing a really good season right now, so, yeah, that’s a really good win, but I was ready for it.”

Meanwhile, German Zverev advanced after a 6-4, 6-7 (8-10), 6-3 win over Frenchman Quentin Halys and will meet Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan for a place in the quarter-finals. REUTERS