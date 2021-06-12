Young stars all ready to shine

PHIL FODEN (ENG), 21

The Player of the Tournament when England won the Under-17 World Cup in India in 2017, Foden is now set to be unleashed at a full international competition for the first time.

The 21-year-old midfielder is coming off a superb season at Manchester City where he starred in Pep Guardiola's Premier League title-winning side. He regularly cuts in from the left flank and contributed 16 goals in all competitions.

PEDRO GONZALEZ (ESP), 18

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Juan Carlos Valeron, David Silva and Pedro Rodriguez before him, Pedri is the latest star to emerge from the Canary Islands and break into the Spain set-up.

The 18-year-old midfielder, whose silky touch belies his slight build, joined Barcelona last year from Las Palmas. He was an ever-present, playing in all but one of the Catalan side's 38 La Liga games.

JAMAL MUSIALA (GER), 18

The Bayern Munich midfielder was born in Stuttgart but could have been lining up for England, having moved to the UK when he was seven and also playing for their Under-21 squad. But, having left the Chelsea academy set-up to join Bayern in 2019, his breakthrough season in the Bundesliga - he scored seven goals in all competitions in his first full campaign - solidified his decision to commit his international future to Germany.

JEREMY DOKU (BEL), 19

Amid concerns over the fitness of Kevin de Bruyne and the form of Eden Hazard, Doku could have a notable role to play for Roberto Martinez's side.

The pacy winger, who just turned 19 in May, made his international debut last September.

Rennes' club record signing for €26 million (S$41.7 million)also had a strong season with the Ligue 1 side, helping them to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

