Young rune slays Tsitsipas

PARIS • Holger Rune had already served notice to the rest of the leading players in men's tennis he was one to watch when he stunned Alexander Zverev en route to winning in Munich earlier this month.

The Dane caused a stir when on his Paris debut, he upset Canadian 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in his opening round at the French Open last week.

But the upstart saved his best performance yet by ousting last year's Roland Garros finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas, yesterday to book his first quarter-final place at a Grand Slam.

The world No. 40 swept to a memorable 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win on the back of 54 winners and will face eighth seed Casper Ruud for a place in the semi-finals.

The last Danish man to reach the final eight in any Slam was Jan Leschly at the 1967 US Championships - the precursor to the US Open.

With fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain already into the quarter-finals, this is the first time two teenagers have made it this far in Paris since Hendrik Dreekman and Andrei Medvedev 28 years ago.

In a tense fourth set, Rune displayed the poise of a veteran. He nearly let a 5-2 lead slip, but fought off three more break points in the 10th game before securing victory when his Greek opponent hit long.

"I was very nervous and I knew that if I went away from my tactics, I would lose," he said.

"I told myself just stick to the plan and that gave me a confidence boost. It's so great to still be here. My plan was to be aggressive because Stefanos can attack the short balls."

Even though he was seeded to make the last four and had been one of favourites for the clay-court Major after his Monte Carlo Masters win, world No. 4 Tsitsipas had endured a testing event and his search for a maiden Slam continues.

In the women's draw, more seeds fell by the wayside as 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens beat Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-0 to set up an all-American last-eight clash today against rising teenager Coco Gauff.

It was a bittersweet day for Americans as 11th seed Jessica Pegula also booked her second successive quarter-final berth at a Major, after the Australian Open, when she edged out Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 yesterday.

Pegula is the highest remaining seed left in the field after Iga Swiatek. However, compatriot and 22nd seed Madison Keys failed to join the trio as she was beaten 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 by Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

With the ongoing upsets, fans were eagerly tuned into the fourth-round clash between world No. 1 Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion and overwhelming favourite, and Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen yesterday. Both players were still in action at press time.

