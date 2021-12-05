You'll know soon, says Djokovic on Aussie Open decision

MADRID • Novak Djokovic is still uncertain if he will take part in the Australian Open next month, but will soon make a decision.

The world No. 1 has repeatedly declined to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19, with his father Srdjan telling Serbia's Prva television last week that his son would probably pull out of the Grand Slam because of the vaccine mandate imposed by tournament officials and the Victoria state government.

Asked whether he planned to travel to Melbourne Park for the Jan 17-30 tournament to defend his title, Djokovic said on Friday: "I know what you want to ask but I am not going to give you an answer tonight.

"Obviously, Australia is just around the corner so you'll know very soon.

"I will use the next days to recover and forget about tennis. I am really tired from this season and this whole year.

"I need some family time now and we'll see what the future holds."

Should Djokovic miss the hard-court event he has won a record nine times, he will miss an opportunity to top the men's all-time list of Major winners as he is tied on 20 Slams each with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who will miss the trip because of injury.

The 34-year-old was speaking after Serbia's 2-1 defeat by Croatia in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Friday, which ended his quest for a second trophy, 11 years after his first, in the team event.

He looked grim-faced after his valiant effort to propel 2010 champions Serbia into the final of the men's team event fell short against traditional rivals and two-time winners Croatia, who won the decisive doubles.

Djokovic hauled the Serbs into the tie with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Marin Cilic after Borna Gojo had overpowered Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

But world No. 1s Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic were too strong for him and partner Filip Krajinovic in the doubles, winning 7-5, 6-1.

"We always knew this was going to be the toughest match of the tie," Djokovic said. "In order to win the Davis Cup (again), we need to have more doubles players, we need a doubles team.

"These guys are the best in the world. They always know exactly where the ball is going to land and if you don't hit a perfect shot, you're in trouble."

Croatia will face either Germany or the Russian Tennis Federation in today's showpiece final.

REUTERS

DAVIS CUP FINALS

Final: StarHub Ch201, 10.50pm