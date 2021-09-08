WTA Tour takes steps to tackle online abuse

NEW YORK • The WTA Tour has said the number of female tennis players targeted for online abuse is on the rise and it is working with social media companies to find ways of curtailing the harassment.

The Tour is also working with Theseus, a risk assessment and management company which specialises in evaluation, protection and support for athletes if they encounter online harassment.

"Theseus and the WTA work with the social media platforms to shut down accounts when warranted, and if applicable, local authorities are notified," said the women's pro tennis circuit.

"Working with Theseus allows the WTA and the players to take the most appropriate action, while enabling WTA players to safely keep their social media accounts and use them to communicate and share exciting highlights, stories and news to their fans."

This comes after 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens revealed numerous screenshots of hateful social media messages she had received after her exit from the hard-court Grand Slam.

Fellow American Shelby Rogers also said after her fourth-round defeat that she would most likely have to contend with death threats on social media.

"I'm going to have nine million death threats and whatnot," said the world No. 43 with a shrug.

"At this point in my career, I'd say I'm used to it.

"I kind of wish social media didn't exist. You could probably go through my profile right now, I'm probably a fat pig and words that I can't say right now."

Going offline or not maintaining a social media presence is not feasible for most pro players, with the WTA also encouraging interaction as a way to market the sport and connect with fans.

"It's part of marketing now, we have contracts, we have to post certain things," said Rogers.

"It is what it is. You try not to take it to heart, and it's the unfortunate side of any sport.

"You know, just focus on the important things, not comments from people in their mum's basement. It's really unfortunate and some of it does get to your head sometimes."

