WTA roundup: Laura Siegemund pulls upset in Adelaide

Tennis - United Cup - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 6, 2024 Germany's Laura Siegemund in action during her mixed doubles semi final match with Alexander Zverev against Australia's Storm Hunter and Matthew Ebden REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo
Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 8, 2023 Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in action during her Women's Singles final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

German Laura Siegemund recorded a 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 win over seventh-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova on Tuesday to advance to the second round at the Adelaide International in Australia.

Siegemund overcame deficits in the second and third sets to win the match in two hours, 53 minutes.

Sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia overcame a first-set misstep to notch a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Sorana Cirstea of Romania. Eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia posted a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Ashlyn Krueger, while Russians Ekaterina Alexandrova and Daria Kasatkina, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia and Czech Katerina Siniakova also advanced to the second round.

Hobart Invitational

Sixth-seeded Sofia Kenin posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over Greet Minnen of Belgium in opening-round action in Australia.

No. 4 seed Xinyu Wang of China recorded a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Australian Olivia Gadecki while fifth-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic notched a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.

Other first-round winners were ninth-seeded Tatjana Maria, China's Yue Yuan, Poland's Magdalena Frech, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, Caroline Dolehide and Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top