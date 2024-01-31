WTA roundup: Jodie Burrage sails to easy upset in Linz

Great Britain's Jodie Burrage dispatched No. 7 seed Varvara Gracheva of France 6-4, 6-0 in first-round action at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Tuesday.

Burrage fired six aces, converted five of six break-point opportunities and saved four of the five break points she faced, while Gracheva had five double faults without an ace in the 67-minute match.

The only match to go three sets Tuesday saw Denmark's Clara Tauson rally to defeat Italy's Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Tauson had 10 aces and won 37 of 46 first-service points (80.4 percent).

Other winners included Italians Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Clara Burel of France, Jule Niemeier of Germany and Jaqueline Cristian of Romania.

Thailand Open

Australian Arina Rodionova took down sixth seed Yue Yuan of China 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 52 minutes in the first round in Hua Hin.

Yuan had triple set point in the first-set tiebreaker before Rodionova won five straight points to charge back, tie and ultimately move ahead to claim the set.

China's Lin Zhu, the No. 2 seed, took down Australia's Taylah Preston 6-4, 7-5. Zhu is the highest seed remaining after top-seeded Magda Linette of Poland lost Monday.

No. 4 seed Tatjana Maria of Germany, No. 7 seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and No. 8 seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia all advanced, as did the Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova, American Katie Volynets and China's Yafan Wang and Zhuoxuan Bai.

--Field Level Media REUTERS