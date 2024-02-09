WTA roundup: Elena Rybakina rallies in Abu Dhabi

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2024 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reacts during her second round match against Russia's Anna Blinkova REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File photo
Jan 18, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Danielle Collins of the United States plays a shot against Iga Swiatek (not pictured) of Poland in Round 2 of the Women's Singles on Day 5 of the Australian Open tennis at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File photo REUTERS
Tennis - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 8, 2023 Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in action during her Women's Singles final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Florence Lo/File photo
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 10, 2023 Italy's Sara Errani in action during her round of 128 match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File photo
Tennis - WTA 500 - Stuttgart Open - Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - April 20, 2023 Germany's Tatjana Maria reacts during her round of 16 match against France's Caroline Garcia REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

No. 1 seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by rallying for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Danielle Collins on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.

The Kazakhstan star improved to 3-1 against Collins with the two-hour, 17-minute victory. Rybakina trailed 3-2 in the second set and 2-1 in the deciding set before surviving to face Spain's Cristina Busca, a 7-6 (1), 7-5 winner over Great Britain's Heather Watson.

No. 8 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia ousted Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal clash with No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. Krejcikova was ahead 6-2, 1-0 when Spain's Sara Sorribes Tomo was forced to retire.

Transylvania Open

Sara Errani of Italy cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 upset of No. 2 seed Tatjana Maria of Germany to make the quarterfinals in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Errani saved the only break point she faced and converted five of her seven break chances in the 61-minute match. Up next is Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who had a breezy 6-2, 6 -1 win over Colombia's Camila Osorio.

Two other seeds fell as Britain's Harriet Dart outlasted No. 5 Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 and Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova took out No. 6 Elina Avanesyan of Russia, who retired trailing 6-2, 6-7 (5), 2-0. Romania's Jaqueline Cristian defeated Denmark's Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-0.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

