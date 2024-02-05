WTA roundup: Diana Shnaider upsets Lin Zhu in Thailand for first WTA title

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Russia's Diana Shnaider in action during her second round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Sep 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Lin Zhu of China hits a forehand against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (not pictured) on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2024 Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her third round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/File Photo
Jan 14, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Magda Linette of Poland hits a shot against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the first round of the women’s singles.Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 15, 2024 Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in action during her first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Russian teenager Diana Shnaider won her first WTA Tour title on Sunday, topping defending champion Lin Zhu in the finals of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin.

Shnaider, 19, defeated the No. 2 seed Zhu of China, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in 1 hour and 59 minutes. She also eliminated top seed Magda Linette of Poland and third seed Xinyu Wang of China at the tournament.

Ranked No. 108, Shnaider is now 2-0 against No. 45 Zhu in her career. On Sunday, she converted all five break-point opportunities and won 63.6 percent of her second-serve points. Zhu won just 37.1 percent of her second serves.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Top seed Jelena Ostapenko won for the first time in Linz, defeating No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-3 in the finals for her second WTA Tour singles title this year.

Ostapenko of Latvia won in 70 minutes over Russia's Alexandrova, the 2018 runner-up, and earned her eighth career singles title on the tour. Ostapenko, 13-2 this year, also won in Adelaide last month.

Ostapenko was a finalist the last time she played this event in 2019, losing to Coco Gauff for the American's first WTA title. She dominated Alexandrova in winners, 28-15.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

