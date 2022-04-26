WTA 'resolute' on China, seeks solution to Peng issue

PARIS • The WTA is still working to find a resolution to the stand-off with China over the Peng Shuai issue but will not return to the country this year, Tour chief Steve Simon said.

Former doubles world No. 1 Peng's well-being became a concern after she posted a message on social media last November accusing China's former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

The post was subsequently removed and Peng disappeared from public view for three weeks.

The following month, the WTA suspended all of its tournaments in China, a decision expected to cost the women's tennis tour hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship.

"We remain dedicated to finding a resolution to this," Simon told The Tennis Podcast. "We want to find a resolution that Peng can be comfortable with, the Chinese government can be comfortable with, and we can be comfortable with.

"We are not about walking away from China. We have suspended our operations there right now. We will continue to do that until we get to a resolution.

"We will stay resolute. We do hope to be back there in 2023 with the resolution that shows progress was made in the space."

Peng, who had already effectively retired from professional tennis, made an appearance at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and denied she had accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted the social media post.

The WTA, however, stuck to its demand for a formal investigation into Peng's allegations and an opportunity to meet with her privately to discuss the situation.

In the latest WTA rankings released yesterday, Iga Swiatek extended her lead as world No. 1 after winning a fourth straight title on Sunday in Stuttgart, while Spain's Paula Badosa climbed to second.

Poland's Swiatek took over at the top from Ashleigh Barty after the Australian retired last month.

Meanwhile, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, 18, yesterday became the youngest player to enter the top 10 of the ATP world rankings since his compatriot Rafael Nadal did so at the same age, on the same date and after a triumph in the same tournament in 2005.

Alcaraz climbed two places to ninth after his Barcelona Open final win on Sunday. It was his third title of the season.

He said: "I did not think I would reach this stage at 18 years old. It is the first time for me in the top 10. It means a lot... It is just a coincidence that it's the same with Rafa. I just focus on my game."

Novak Djokovic still leads the standings despite losing to Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0 in the Serbia Open final on Sunday.

On the French Open, which begins on May 22, the Serb said: "Things are progressing slowly but surely, Paris is the big goal and hopefully by Paris I'll be ready."

