WTA players lap up ‘amazing atmosphere’ ahead of Singapore Tennis Open

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Players posing for photos in their kebayas at the Singapore Tennis Open welcome party at Hilton Singapore Orchard on Sept 20.

SINGAPORE – As a tourist spot Singapore’s list of must-visit attractions and experiences include indulging in chilli crab, shopping at Orchard Road and dressing up in traditional costumes “for the gram (Instagram)”.

Some of the world’s top players have already ticked these off their lists before the Sept 21-27 Singapore Tennis Open.

Ahead of the US$1.2 million (S$1.5 million) tournament, world No. 11 Amanda Anisimova strolled down Orchard Road and enjoyed local hawker fare, though she put off a visit to Sentosa because of the heat.

Speaking at the event’s welcome party on Sept 20, she said: “I love walking around here, I love all the shopping and all the people. They’re always so welcoming and the atmosphere is amazing. I enjoy every second when I’m here.”

Several players were also spotted in kebayas at the event at Hilton Singapore Orchard, as guests were serenaded live with folk tunes like Chan Mali Chan by ethnic music group yIN Harmony.

Before her first-round match against Linda Fruhvirtova, Greek world No. 33 Maria Sakkari’s first challenge here was tackling a feast of chilli crab and mantou, which she described as “tough to eat, but very good”.

For the WTA players, experiencing the local culture is one of the highlights of being a touring pro, and a big reason why they enjoy competing in Asia.

The WTA 500 tournament at The Kallang’s OCBC Arena is part of its Asian swing that includes tournaments in China, South Korea and Japan.

It features a stacked field that includes Roland Garros champion and top seed Mirra Andreeva, Filipino rising star Alexandra Eala and defending champion Elise Mertens.

As the leading seeds alongside Anisimova, the four players received a bye into the second round.

Anisimova, 25, enjoys exploring new places as it also helps her relax before a tournament.

The American said: “It brings cultures together and it allows us to explore cities we otherwise maybe wouldn’t go to because, for me, it’s very far away.

“I came here earlier so I get to explore the city, and I made sure to have time where I can just do things where I’m relaxed. When you have a day off, try and do something for yourself and then get back to work, because normally our days are quite busy and long at tournaments.”

Russian world No. 5 Andreeva relishes opportunities to play in “every spot of the world”, especially during what she calls one of her favourite parts of the season.

“It’s great that a lot of people can see us play live, like kids or anyone who loves to play and watch tennis,” she said.

“For us, it’s also great to explore more cities and meet new people. It’s a little bit cloudy here but I love that the city is very green and I’ve started exploring a little bit. So far, I’m enjoying it.”

Top seed and world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva is excited to begin her campaign in Singapore. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Instead of chilli crab, she will be fuelled by her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in June.

The 19-year-old said: “It gives me nothing else but more desire to play better and to win more matches and titles. I keep working, keep trying to improve and time will show if that will ever happen again.”

The teenager will be aiming to dethrone her practice partner, Belgian world No. 19 Mertens, here in Singapore.

Elise Mertens won the inaugural Singapore Tennis Open title in 2025, when it was a WTA 250 tournament. PHOTO: ST FILE

Mertens ended a singles title drought that began in October 2023 with her triumph over Ann Li at the Kallang Tennis Hub in February 2025.

The 30-year-old said: “It has a special feel coming back as a defending champion. It meant a lot (to win last year). A lot of people came to watch and it really felt like tennis was alive here.

“That’s such a nice feeling to have, and there’s little kids who you can maybe inspire a little bit to play tennis.

“I have really good memories in Singapore and I’m very happy to be back.”

Filipino tennis player Alexandra Eala at the Singapore Tennis Open welcome party at Hilton Orchard Singapore on Sept 20. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

For world No. 18 Eala, a return to South-east Asia is special as the 21-year-old noted the importance of such events in inspiring young players in the region.

Pointing to the first WTA tournament in Manila in January, the Quezon City native said: “It’s a different experience to be able to see these players, how they work, how they compete live. It gives them kind of a goal.

“This tournament is the biggest tournament in the region, so that’s great for the community. That’s great for the youth. These tournaments in this region can really help to grow the sport.”