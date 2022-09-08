WTA Finals to be held in Texas

NEW YORK-The season-ending WTA Finals will take place in Texas in October and is due to return to China in 2023, the WTA announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the WTA said this year's championship would take place in Fort Worth from Oct 31 to Nov 7 at the Dickies Arena.

The governing body for women's tennis also said that the event was "due to return" to Shenzhen in southern China in 2023.

The WTA Finals were last held in China in 2019 but the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the tournament was moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, because of the health situation and travel restrictions in China.

Shenzhen was named as the long-term venue for the year-end championship in 2018 - its first edition was a year later with the Chinese city due to host the tournament till 2028. Singapore had been the host from 2014 to 2018.

Since then, however, the WTA has suspended all tournaments in China over concerns for the well-being of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

The former doubles world No. 1, who won two Grand Slam titles, alleged in a social media post in November 2021 that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex during a years-long relationship.

The post was swiftly deleted and Peng was not heard from for nearly three weeks, prompting concern around the world about her safety. She has since appeared at some public events, and denied ever making the accusation.

A WTA spokesman said on Tuesday that its tournaments in China remain suspended for 2022 but that events could return next year.

"The WTA continues to work towards a resolution in China and are hopeful we will be in a position to operate events in the region in 2023 and beyond but will not compromise our founding principles in order to do so," the spokesman said in a statement.

"Peng Shuai took a bold step in publicly coming forth with the accusation that she was sexually assaulted by a senior Chinese government leader.

"As we would do with any of our players globally, we have called for a formal investigation into the allegations by the appropriate authorities and an opportunity for the WTA to meet with Peng - privately - to discuss her situation.

"We continue to hold firm on our position and our thoughts remain with Peng Shuai." AFP