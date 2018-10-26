WTA Finals: Kiki Bertens through to semi-finals after injured Naomi Osaka retires

SINGAPORE - US Open champion Naomi Osaka's WTA Finals campaign ended on Friday (Oct 26) after the 21-year-old Japanese retired from her final round-robin match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a left upper leg injury.

After she lost the first set 6-3 to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, Osaka, who had earlier gone off court for treatment, was in tears as she spoke to the tournament supervisor.

She then walked off the court to cheers from the crowd.

The result meant that Bertens qualified for the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global from the Red group with two wins and a loss.

The world No. 9 joins seventh-ranked Elina Svitolina and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, who secured their places a day earlier.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens will battle for the fourth semi-final spot in the second singles match on Friday.