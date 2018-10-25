WTA Finals: Karolina Pliskova reaches semis with first defeat of Petra Kvitova, who suffers 3rd loss

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals white group match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, on Oct 25, 2018.
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals white group match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, on Oct 25, 2018.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
(From left) Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova won against her compatriot Petra Kvitova in the WTA Finals white group match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 25, 2018.
(From left) Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova won against her compatriot Petra Kvitova in the WTA Finals white group match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 25, 2018.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
49 min ago
cnicole@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Karolina Pliskova qualified for the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global with a 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow Czech Petra Kvitova on Thursday (Oct 25).

This result means Kvitova is eliminated from the US$7 million (S$9.7 million) event with three losses.

World No. 8 Pliskova had never defeated fifth-ranked Kvitova in their three previous meetings.

An erratic Kvitova found her rhythm too late at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, breaking Pliskova in the fifth game to avoid trailing 0-5. Though she subsequently held serve, two strong service games from the 26-year-old Pliskova saw the latter take the first set 6-3.

There were flashes of brilliance from Kvitova in the second set, including a forehand winner to lead 3-0. But Pliskova fought back and, coupled with her opponent's errors returning, secured victory after the 28-year-old sent a forehand long.

"I cannot be more happy right now. it was a good match, she always beat me in the past... but this time I knew I had a chance," said Pliskova, who also reached the semi-finals here last year. "I was feeling pretty (good) in my last matches when I played here so everything was working well this week for me, so I'm happy that I'm back."

In the final White Group round-robin match tonight, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark must beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.

Topics: 

Branded Content