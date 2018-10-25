WTA Finals: Karolina Pliskova reaches semis with first defeat of Petra Kvitova, who suffers 3rd loss

SINGAPORE - Karolina Pliskova qualified for the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global with a 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow Czech Petra Kvitova on Thursday (Oct 25).

This result means Kvitova is eliminated from the US$7 million (S$9.7 million) event with three losses.

World No. 8 Pliskova had never defeated fifth-ranked Kvitova in their three previous meetings.

An erratic Kvitova found her rhythm too late at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, breaking Pliskova in the fifth game to avoid trailing 0-5. Though she subsequently held serve, two strong service games from the 26-year-old Pliskova saw the latter take the first set 6-3.

There were flashes of brilliance from Kvitova in the second set, including a forehand winner to lead 3-0. But Pliskova fought back and, coupled with her opponent's errors returning, secured victory after the 28-year-old sent a forehand long.

"I cannot be more happy right now. it was a good match, she always beat me in the past... but this time I knew I had a chance," said Pliskova, who also reached the semi-finals here last year. "I was feeling pretty (good) in my last matches when I played here so everything was working well this week for me, so I'm happy that I'm back."

In the final White Group round-robin match tonight, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark must beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.