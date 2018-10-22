WTA Finals: Japan's Naomi Osaka falls 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to American Sloane Stephens in Red Group opener

SINGAPORE - Sloane Stephens extended her head-to-head lead over US Open champion Naomi Osaka to 2-0 after beating the Japanese 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 on Monday (Oct 22).

Playing the first Red Group match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, both players exchanged breaks of serve twice in the first set as the crowd held up signs in English and Japanese to cheer world No. 4 Osaka on.

World No. 6 Stephens then edged ahead at 5-5, breaking Osaka's serve to lead 6-5 as the latter hit a backhand into the net at break point.

Osaka saved two set points - the first with a backhand winner down the line and the second through a Stephens forehand that sailed wide. On the third, however, an unforced error off Osaka's forehand gave Stephens the set 7-5.

Clean hitting and solid defending from Stephens saw her save three break points early in the second set, but the American later double-faulted while 3-2 down to hand her opponent the break.

Osaka, a WTA Finals debutante, consolidated the break to lead 5-2, but Stephens won the next two games to serve to stay in the set at 4-5.

The 2017 US Open champion saved the first set point after Osaka dumped a backhand service return into the net, but double-faulted on the second to hand her opponent the set.



Sloane Stephens is making her first appearance at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Stephens, 25, ramped up her aggression in the third set, keeping her composure and capitalising on a series of unforced errors to lead 5-1.

As Osaka served to stay in the match, Stephens hit a crafty drop shot to earn her first match point, which her opponent saved with a service winner.

An Osaka double-fault then sealed the win for Stephens, who is also making her first appearance at the US$7 million (S$9.7 million) event.

Said Stephens after the 2hr 24min match: "Naomi is a great player and playing with a lot of confidence right now and having an awesome season, so I'm just really happy to be through. We played a really good, competitive match so it's always an honour to play with somebody that good.

"I just competed really well, I never gave up. I knew that I was going to have to play some really good tennis to beat her so I just stayed tough and tried to stay as positive as I could just to take my opportunities when they presented themselves."