WTA calls for women to get fair share of French Open prime time slots

PARIS – The WTA Tour called for a balanced match schedule at the French Open that gives women players their fair share of prime-time billing, after the Grand Slam featured men’s matches in all 11 evening session slots this edition.

In France, Amazon’s Prime Video has exclusive broadcasting rights for the event’s evening sessions, which run from the first round to the quarter-finals, and only one women’s match was chosen to be the evening showpiece in both 2022 and 2023.

Tournament organisers missed an opportunity to highlight the blockbuster second-round clash featuring defending champion Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka in the evening, with that three-setter hailed as one of the matches of the tournament so far.

“The generation and depth of talent we are currently witnessing in the sport is incredible,” the governing body of women’s tennis said in a statement.

“Fans want to see the excitement and thrill of women’s tennis on the biggest stages and in the premium time slots.

“To continue building the value of our combined product, a balanced match schedule that features both the best in men’s and women’s tennis is critical.”

French Open organisers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tournament director and two-time Grand Slam champion Amelie Mauresmo had said in 2023 that they could “do better” on evening scheduling, and Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur was unhappy to play her quarter-final against Coco Gauff in the morning on June 4.

“I would have loved a quarter-final at night, not at 11am. For me, it doesn’t make sense... I don’t know the broadcasts. I don’t know the TV, but yeah, you achieve a quarter-final, and it’s like ‘No, you play at 11’,” Jabeur said.

“Honestly... there were a lot of good women’s matches. Obviously not four hours, but who said it’s healthy to play past 1am and who said the stadium was full for 1am or 2am? I don’t know who is watching the matches at that time.

“I would suggest to start earlier and then put nice matches on both sides. It’s not healthy also for players to play past, I don’t know, midnight.”