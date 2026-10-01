WTA announces equal prize money across all combined 1000 tournaments from 2027

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Oct 1 - All combined WTA 1000 tournaments will award women equal prize money to the men from 2027, the Women's Tennis Association said on Thursday, with the Italian Open and other major events joining the rest of the category in offering the same payouts.

• The move brings the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and Italian Open into line with other combined 1000-level events at Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and China, as well as the United Cup and the four Grand Slams, in offering equal prize money to women and men.

• The Italian Tennis Federation had announced in 2023 a plan to introduce equal prize money in Rome within three years, but did not achieve the target by 2025.

• "Achieving equal prize money across all combined WTA 1000 tournaments is a major milestone for tennis," said Valerie Camillo, Chair of the WTA.

• "It demonstrates the WTA's continued commitment to leading the sports industry in delivering our athletes competitive and financial equality and is a testament to the enduring nature of the founding vision of the WTA."

• The 2027 WTA calendar will feature 55 tournaments across 26 countries and territories, while the season-ending WTA Finals will be staged in Charlotte, North Carolina, for at least three years from 2027. REUTERS