Woz certain Oz farewell is 'going to be a bit emotional'

MELBOURNE • While most of her rivals are looking for a strong showing at Melbourne Park to kick-start their seasons, a defeat for Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Open will bring an end to 15 years of playing tennis at a professional level.

The Dane is keen to move on to the next stage of her life with her husband of seven months, former National Basketball Association player David Lee.

A first-round loss to American Kristie Ahn today, however unlikely, would bring down the curtain on a career that has earned her more than US$35 million (S$47.14 million) from winnings alone.

"I've just approached it like any other tournament but, obviously, it's different since it's my last one," the 29-year-old said. "I'm just enjoying being out there.

"I've had some great practice sessions. I've done everything I could to prepare as well as I can for this tournament, then hope for the best.

"I have my family here, which is great. I'm sure once the last ball is hit, it's going to be a bit emotional."

The 2017 WTA Finals Singapore was her biggest triumph before her Major breakthrough in 2018.

She won her only Grand Slam singles crown by beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open final and became world No. 1 for the third time after that.

Later that year, she revealed she had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, a painful autoimmune disease that affects the joints, and she was beset with injuries last season.

But she was keen to point out it was not behind her retirement decision and she expanded on her reasoning in Melbourne.

"I've achieved a lot. I've given it my all. Every single day, I go out and I work so hard to stay at the top or to get back to the top," she said.

"I still want to work hard but I want to try and achieve something else, some other things in life.

"Life is short. The tennis career is short. There's plenty of time outside to do whatever I want.

"At the same time, you just have to go with what feels right."

Always a player who revealed a little more about her life than some of her rivals, the world No. 36 also wanted to chill and visit some "cool places" with Lee.

With 36-year-old Belgian Kim Clijsters planning another comeback this season after seven years away from tennis, Wozniacki was asked if she might also one day reconsider her decision to retire.

"I love what tennis has given me, I love competing," she said. "But if you ask me right now, I say no. Sometimes, I guess you can never say never (but) I don't think so."

