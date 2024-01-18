World No. 1 Iga Swiatek survives huge scare at Australian Open

Poland's Iga Swiatek hitting a return against Danielle Collins during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
30 min ago

MELBOURNE - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek battled back from two breaks down in the final set to beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 on Jan 18 and reach the third round of the Australian Open for the fifth successive year.

Collins may be ranked 62nd in the world but has a good record at Melbourne Park and beat Swiatek in the semi-finals two years ago before going on to lose to Ash Barty in the title-decider.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek has an excellent record against lower-ranked players but really had to dig deep into her reserves to overcome Collins in a scrappy three-hour contest on Rod Laver Arena.

The 30-year-old Collins faltered in her serve at key moments in the match and Swiatek found her best tennis late in the decisive set to move onto a third-round clash with Czech Linda Noskova. REUTERS

