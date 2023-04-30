World No. 5 Andrey Rublev sets up Madrid date with friend Karen Khachanov

MADRID – World No. 5 Andrey Rublev set up a round-of-16 date with twelfth-ranked compatriot Karen Khachanov at the Madrid Open on Sunday after the Russians saw off Yoshihito Nishioka and Roberto Bautista Agut respectively.

Khachanov reached the fourth round of this clay-court ATP 1000 tournament for the first time after a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over the world No. 25 home favourite in two hours and 53 minutes.

Following an even first two sets, the 26-year-old pulled away late on in the rubber set with 20 winners compared to Bautista Agut four as he won the last three games to secure the win from 3-3 in the decider.

Rublev, who already has a clay-court title this season from the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month, had less trouble in his match, securing a more comfortable 6-2, 7-5 victory.

He powered 35 winners to even up his head-to-head record against the Japanese. The Russian has lost only one of his 11 matches on clay this season.

One of those wins was against his long-time friend Khachanov, en route to the Monte Carlo crown.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas landed 39 straight first serves en route to claiming a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) comeback win over former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, with the Greek crediting his focus and relaxation for his near-perfect serving performance.

Tsitsipas looked in danger of falling in his first match of the tournament, but he found a way back into it by dominating the second set and then clinching the tiebreak in the decider to set up a last-32 tie with Sebastian Baez, who beat American Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 24-year-old ended with a first serve percentage of 79 per cent, significantly higher than the 57 per cent he managed in his straight sets defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in last week’s Barcelona Open final.

“That’s fantastic, 39 is a lot,” Tsitsipas said of his streak. “That’s a positive mark for me. I think I just owe it all to fluidity and just being relaxed on my serve... I think it’s just pure relaxation and focus...

“I’m in a way happy that we were able to show that kind of tennis... Today sort of showed what kind of intensity two guys that play single-hand backhands can bring to tennis.

“I’m happy I got away with a win. Things weren’t easy at the very end but I just kept fighting... The third set, it was just pure fight. He’s not someone that’s going to give up and he hates even giving the slightest to you in terms of free points.”

In the women’s draw, compatriot and world No. 9 Maria Sakkari beat Spain’s Rebeka Masarova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to set up a round-of-16 clash with former world No. 2 Paula Badosa, who secured a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win over sixth seed Coco Gauff of the United States.

Said the Spaniard: “Maria, she’s a very good player, very intense. I really love how she competes.

“I really like players like that, that they give all on court, and they go for it no matter what. I really respect these kind of players.” REUTERS, AFP